Standing desks help keep you healthy. This top-rated converter is cheaper than ever

Sitting at a desk all day is brutal for your health. According to the Mayo Clinic, sitting behind a desk for as little as four hours a day increases your risk of cardiovascular disease by as much as 125 percent. Staying chair-bound also increases your risk of obesity and diabetes. A standing desk converter can help keep desk jockeys healthy, and today you can get one at an especially juicy deal. The iMovR ZipLift+ is on sale for $236 at Amazon, far below its $350 MSRP and its best price ever by $45.

This sit/stand desk allows you to control its height, so you'll be able to use it no matter how tall you are, and it comes with an adjustable keyboard tray so you can find your most comfortable angle. It can also fit up to two 24" monitors for dual screen use and can lift up to 35 lbs. As an added bonus, the ZipLift+ comes with a standing mat so your feet stay comfy while you work.

We haven’t tested the iMovR ZipLift+ but it carries a very strong 4.5-star average rating across dozens of user reviews. For another option, check out our review of the Evodesk XE Pro, a well-built motorized sit/stand desk with a $428 price tag.

[Today's deal: iMovR ZipLift+ sit/stand desk for $236 on Amazon.]