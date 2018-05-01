HP's blazing-fast Omen gaming monitor drops below $200 with this $90 discount

Once you’ve basked in the buttery-smooth glory of a high refresh rate gaming monitor, it’s impossible to go back to plain old 60Hz. Displays that soar past 100Hz feel smoother in every regard, not just gaming—even moving your mouse around the desktop is more fluid. Fast gaming monitors usually command a steep premium, but today, the 24.5-inch HP Omen is on sale at Best Buy for $190, a full $90 off the MSRP.

This sleek 1080p beauty refreshes at a lightning-quick 144Hz rate, paired with a swift 1ms response time. It doesn’t have FreeSync or G-Sync, but the HP Omen display can offer an amazing gaming experience without it at those speeds. Now don’t get me wrong: a feature like FreeSync can still be great even when your refresh rate is high if you’re looking to push your machine to the max. But when your screen refreshes 144 times a second, variable refresh rate technology matters far less than if you had, say, a 60Hz monitor.

This monitor packs two HDMI ports, two DisplayPort inputs, and two USB ports. It has a 170-degree viewing angle, and you can tilt the screen to better adjust the monitor for your particular gaming set-up.

Best Buy doesn’t mention how long this sale will last, but this is a great price for a display that will boost your overall gaming experience.

[Today’s deal: 24.5-inch HP Omen monitor for $190 at Best Buy.]