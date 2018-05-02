The Full Nerd episode 50: 10nm CPUs delayed, AMD inside Intel, and lots of Q&A

In the 50th episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about big changes at Intel and spend a long time answering questions from viewers—because we wouldn’t have made it this far without your support.

First, the bad news: Intel’s delayed 10nm CPUs got delayed even further, into 2019. We’re going to get another series of chips based on a refined 14nm process as a result, code-named Whiskey Lake. What does it all mean? The gang digs in.

Many PCs may have Intel inside, but what does Intel have inside? Plenty of former AMD heavy hitters. After hiring one-time Radeon boss Raja Koduri to lead a new graphics division in late 2017, Intel announced over last week that chip guru Jim Keller—of Athlon 64 and Ryzen fame—is now in charge of the company’s silicon engineering division, and 20-year AMD PR veteran Chris Hook jumped ship to manage Intel’s GPU marketing efforts.

Finally, we settle in and answer your questions during an extended Q&A session. Can you use an external GPU enclosure if your laptop lacks USB-C? Is there anything you can do if airplane plugs aren’t powerful enough to charge your notebook? Ryzen 7 or Intel Core i7 for a game streaming machine? When will we see the end result of Alaina’s over-the-top RGB PC build? Let’s talk shop, friends.

