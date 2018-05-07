Give your PC a speed boost with this best-ever deal on Crucial's popular MX500 SSD

Solid state drive deals are all the rage right now, and we love it. There’s no better DIY upgrade you can do make your PC feel so much faster. It makes such a difference in performance that we never get tired of saying it.

Mentioned in this article Crucial MX500 500GB SSD $114.99 MSRP $134.95 See it on Amazon

Right now, Amazon is selling a 500GB Crucial MX500 SSD for $115, $20 off its MSRP and the all-time low for the drive. While we haven’t tested this specific hard drive, the MX500 is highly regarded in reviews, and its cousin the Crucial BX300 is our favorite budget SSD. The Crucial MX500 is also beloved by Amazon users, with an average star rating of 4.5 out of 5 across nearly 500 reviews.

The MX500 packs Micron’s 3D TLC (triple-level cell) NAND storage—Crucial is one of Micron’s brands. It promises sequential read speeds of 560 megabytes per second (MB/s), and sequential write speeds of 510 MB/s. You also get a 5-year limited warranty.

If you don’t have room for a traditional 2.5-inch SSD, the M.2 “gum stick” version of the 500GB Crucial MX500 is also $115. This is not the all-time low for the drive in this form factor, but it’s the same price for the same amount of storage. It also has the same Micron 3D NAND storage and the five-year warranty. The M.2 unit has the same speed claims as the 2.5-inch version, because it’s using a SATA III interface instead of the zippier NVMe technology that other M.2 drives use.

[Today’s deal: Crucial MX500 500GB SSD at Amazon for $115 in 2.5-inch drive or M.2 stick form factors.