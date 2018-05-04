A portable Bluetooth speaker is a great way to wirelessly listen to your tunes wherever you go. If you’re looking to unplug and turn it up, you’re in luck. Today you can get the Oontz Angle 3 Ultra for $30 on Amazon, down from an average of $40 and the lowest we’ve seen it.

This wireless speaker connects to your device via Bluetooth from up to 100 feet away. It’s small and light—6.5” long and 15 ounces—for easy transport. It’s also splash-proof and rain-proof, so you’ll be able to take it on any adventure, and 20 hours of playtime on a charge means you won’t have to worry about plugging it in.

While we haven’t tried this speaker ourselves, it has an Amazon user rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 over more than 1,500 reviews. The Oontz Angle 3XL Ultra is also on sale today for $90, down from an average price of $117.

For more options, check out our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers, where you’ll find our top-rated Anker SoundCore A3102 Bluetooth speaker in the same price range as this deal.

[Today's deal: OontZ Angle 3 Ultra for $30 on Amazon.]

This story, "This weatherproof, long-lasting Bluetooth speaker is cheaper than ever" was originally published by TechHive .