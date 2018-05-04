PCWorld's May Digital Magazine: Intel's 6-core Core i9 comes to laptops

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the May issue

In the May issue we have the lowdown on Intel’s new 6-core Core i9 CPUs, which could push gaming laptops past 5GHz speeds. We also review the Ryzen 7 2700X CPU: AMD nails the sequel.

Other highlights include:

News : Dell's updated XPS 15 could crush the MacBook Pro 15, plus news on the future of Cortana at Microsoft



: Dell's updated XPS 15 could crush the MacBook Pro 15, plus news on the future of Cortana at Microsoft Hades Canyon NUC review: Intel taps AMD's Radeon Vega graphics for a powerful mini-PC

Intel taps AMD's Radeon Vega graphics for a powerful mini-PC Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UN review: An ultraportable laptop with a knack for gaming

An ultraportable laptop with a knack for gaming 9.7-inch iPad (2018) review: Apple’s tablet is ‘pro’ enough for many of us

Apple’s tablet is ‘pro’ enough for many of us Here's How: How to check for leaks in your VPN

Video highlights

Watch: Multi-colored PC lighting has crept into almost every category out there—even sound cards and power supplies. What's less clear is just how easy it is to build a system entirely of RGB parts and then simultaneously control all of the lighting. So to put it to the test, we're building a PC that houses as many RGB components as possible. Watch our video.

How to subscribe and start reading

