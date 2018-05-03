Microsoft's Surface Pro tablet is just $500 right now at Office Depot, a 50% discount

Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro hit store shelves last June, and with Intel’s 8th generation chips available a refresh might (I said might) be in the works. If there is, it would explain why Office Depot & Office Max has such a smoking hot deal today.

The 2017 Surface Pro is just $500 right now with 4GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and a 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. That’s $300 off the Microsoft Store’s current (sold out) sale price of $800, and a 50 percent savings off the tablet’s $1,000 MSRP.

When we reviewed this tablet in June 2017 we noted that visually it isn’t all that different from its 2015 predecessor. It has the same dimensions and weight, but under the hood it’s rocking a faster processor and graphics to supercharge that tried-and-true chassis. The 2017 version also includes an improved kickstand that folds back farther. The battery life is just okay, though.

Interestingly, the Microsoft Store is currently sold out of this particular model. All the other Surface Pros are still available. That could mean the drop in price on the Microsoft Store ($999 to $799) spurred a sell out. But with the latest Pro’s one-year anniversary coming up it might be the first sign that a new Surface Pro is coming to take advantage of those aforementioned new Intel chips.

That’s admittedly a long shot since Microsoft is less focused on its own hardware right now. There was also a two-year lull between the last two Surface Pro releases, and Microsoft only recently released an LTE version of the 2017 Surface Pro.

Regardless, there’s no denying that Office Depot’s current sale is a stellar deal. You don’t see Surface hardware going this cheap very often.

[Today’s deal: 128GB Surface Pro (2017) for $500 at OfficeDepot.]