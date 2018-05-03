You can get Sabrent's super-popular 4-port USB-3 hub for less than $5 with this code

A USB hub can easily add the functionality of multiple USB ports to your computer via a single port. Sabrent’s ultra-popular 4-port USB 3.0 hub is $10, already a great price, but today you can get it for just $4.80 with the Slickdeals code SD48UM43 at checkout, which is a killer deal.

This hub comes with four USB 3.0 ports, so you’ll be able to add up to four external devices to your setup. Each port has with its own power switch for individualized control, while USB 3.0 functionality provides transfer speeds of 5 Gbps, up to 10 times faster than the older USB 2.0 (though the hub is still compatible with both standards). The hub’s sleek, compact design also makes it perfect to take on the go.

While we haven’t tried this hub ourselves, it’s Amazon’s #1 best-selling product in USB hubs. It also has 4.3 stars out of 5 over nearly 25,000 reviews, with many reviewers pointing to its reliable performance and low price as reasons to buy—and this deal makes it even cheaper.

[Today's deal: Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub on Amazon for $4.80 with code SD48UM43]