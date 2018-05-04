Dell's 'sitewide' PC sale offers great deals on laptops, desktops, and PC accessories

Another day, another great set of PC deals. This time it’s Dell giving us the goods. The company's online store is currently offering a “sitewide” 12 percent off sale by using the code SAVE12. I say “sitewide” in quotes, because Dell isn’t actually offering everything on the site for 12 percent off. It’s limited to what’s available on the sale page linked above.

Still, you can find some nice deals for gamers and regular PC users alike. Here are some especially enticing picks.

Let’s start with a gaming laptop for under $700—a rare find. This version of the Inspiron 15 5000 gaming comes out to $686.39 after the 12 percent discount. It’s rocking a Core i5-7300HQ processor, 8GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch 1080 display, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, and a 1TB hard drive. The laptop usually costs $780.

Next up is Dell’s 27-inch UltraSharp U2718Q 4K monitor for $501.59 after applying the discount, which is close to the $500 sale price we saw in early April. Unfortunately, it won’t come with the extra $200 Dell eGift Card offered with the earlier deal. Still, this is an awesome HDR display at a good price, down from its usual $570.

Our favorite 17-inch gaming laptop, the Alienware 17, is on sale for $2288 after the discount. That’s still expensive, but the deal shaves over $300 off the notebook's $2600 price tag. With a quad-core Core i7-7820HK processor, 32GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1080, this monstrous 17-inch laptop will tear through any game you throw at it.

Our favorite ultrabook is also part of the sale. The base model of the Dell XPS 13 comes out to $1,232 once you apply the code, down from its usual $1,400. This laptop comes with a quad-core 8th-gen Core i7-8550U processor, a 256GB PCIe SSD, 8GB RAM, and a luscious 1080p display.

Those are our top picks, but there’s a lot more on sale during Dell’s sitewide discount, including non-gaming laptops, desktops, TVs, and monitors.