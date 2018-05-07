These sweatproof Bluetooth earbuds are on sale for under $25

Bluetooth earbuds let you tune in to your music no matter where you go, and if you’re looking to invest in a pair for your workouts and walks, you’re in luck—right now you can get SoundPeats wireless Bluetooth earbuds on Amazon for $24, their lowest price yet and down from an average of $29.

Mentioned in this article SoundPeats wireless Bluetooth earbuds $23.79 MSRP $65.99 See it on Amazon

These earbuds connect to your device via Bluetooth to create a hands-free listening experience, while a built-in mic allows you to make calls as well. The simple button system is designed to make it easy to adjust volume, navigate through playlists, and answer calls directly on the headphones. A sweat-resistant design and up to 8 hours of battery on 1-2 hours of charge mean you can take these headphones along on all your adventures, while adjustable ear tips and ear fins allow you to find your own comfortable experience. When you’re not using them, the buds stick together via magnets so you won’t have to worry about them getting lost.

While we haven’t tried the SoundPeats Bluetooth earbuds, they have 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon with nearly 150 user reviews, with many reviewers noting their high sound quality for a low price. If you prefer over-the-ear headphones, SoundPeats is also offering a pair for $25, down from an average on Amazon of $32.