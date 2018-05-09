Aukey's 10,000mAh Powerbank is now 36% cheaper on Amazon

Portable chargers provide convenience and peace-of-mind wherever life takes you, and right now, you can snag a 10,000mAh Aukey powerbank for the lowest price we’ve ever seen it—just $12.80 on Amazon using a code.

This power bank is compact—just 4.57” x 2.87” x 0.63”—and is designed to fit neatly in a purse or pocket. Two USB ports make it easy to charge a couple devices at once, and it’s also good for multiple charges, as most phones can be charged fully a few times for every time you charge the powerbank itself.

Mind you, we haven’t tested this portable charger ourselves, but it has a user rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon over almost 200 reviews. Users pointed out the attractive design and long-lasting battery life as some of its best features. But, remember, to score the $12.80 deal, you’ll need to apply the code found here.

[ Today’s deal: Aukey Powerbank 10,000mAh for $12.80 on Amazon ]