Get an LG 29-inch Ultrawide FreeSync monitor for under $200 with this code

You know what's better than a 29-inch UltraWide FreeSync display? A 29-inch UltraWide FreeSync display for less than $200. B&H has such a deal right now. You can get the LG 29UM68-P for $180 when you use the discount code MOMDAY18 at checkout.

It's not clear when this deal will end, although sometime around Mother's Day is a good bet. Nevertheless, it's a fantastic buy. B&H's current regular price is $350 and Amazon usually sells it for around $300.

This IPS display features 2560x1080 resolution, a 5-millisecond response time, and a refresh rate of 75Hz. Yet no feature here is quite so important or impressive as FreeSync, which is AMD's variable refresh rate technology that works with modern Radeon graphics cards. FreeSync reduces screen tearing for a smoother gaming experience with less stutter and input lag.

On the back, this monitor has one DisplayPort (for FreeSync) and two HDMI 1.4 inputs. There are also two built-in 5-watt speakers, and the monitor can tilt between -5 and 20 degrees to customize the viewing angle for your particular set-up.

[Today's deal: 29-inch UltraWide FreeSync monitor for $180 with code MOMDAY18 at B&H Photo Video.]