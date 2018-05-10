This tiny, travel-ready $6 USB wall charger powers two devices at once

If you want to keep your tech charged without taking up all your plugs, you’re in luck—today, you can get a tiny Aukey USB wall charger with dual USB ports for $6 on Amazon with the code FORMOM32.

This charger is small and sleek like the iPhone charger, but its dual ports mean you can charge up multiple devices at once, and its foldable prongs help make it compact enough to slip into a pocket or purse. Aukey’s 2.4A charger should work with any USB-powered device. It doesn’t support Qualcomm’s Quick Charge technology, though.

While we haven’t tried this charger, it has 4.3 stars out of 5 over nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon, with many users noting that it’s great for travel. It’s also normally pretty inexpensive. This discount code just sweetens the deal.

[Today’s deal: Aukey USB wall charger with dual USB ports for $6 on Amazon with the code FORMOM32.]