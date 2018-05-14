HP’s Envy x360 15 lets you choose between Intel and AMD

HP’s Envy x360 15 just has to upstage the Envy x360 13, by offering Intel Core processors as well as the AMD Ryzen mobile chips that are the sole choice for its smaller sibling. Announced Monday and expected to be available later in May, the 360-degree convertible Envy 360 15 will have a starting price of $750 for its AMD versions and $870 for its Intel versions.

Specs and features

The Envy x360 15 has room in its larger chassis to offer more options all around. Here are the basic specs:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2500U or Ryzen 7 2700U; Intel Core i5-8250U or Core i7-8550U

AMD Ryzen 5 2500U or Ryzen 7 2700U; Intel Core i5-8250U or Core i7-8550U Memory: Up to 12GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM

Up to 12GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS WLED backlit touchscreen. HP shaved a bit off the side bezels for more viewable space. There’s also an optional 4K panel available with a brightness up to 650 nits. Melissa Riofrio/IDG The HP Envy x360 15 has a right side packed with HDMI, USB-A, and USB-C ports, as well as a fingerprint reader.

15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS WLED backlit touchscreen. HP shaved a bit off the side bezels for more viewable space. There’s also an optional 4K panel available with a brightness up to 650 nits. Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 8 or Radeon RX Vega 10; and for the Intel chips, Intel’s own UHD Graphics 620 or Nvidia’s GeForce MX150

AMD Radeon Vega 8 or Radeon RX Vega 10; and for the Intel chips, Intel’s own UHD Graphics 620 or Nvidia’s GeForce MX150 Storage: Up to 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, or HDD or dual-storage Intel Optane

Up to 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, or HDD or dual-storage Intel Optane Connectivity: One USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type C, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A, HDMI 2.0, audio jack. Also, a side fingerprint reader. Melissa Riofrio/IDG The HP Envy x360 15's left side holds a second USB-A port and the power button.

One USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type C, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A, HDMI 2.0, audio jack. Also, a side fingerprint reader. Wireless: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2x2) and Bluetooth 4.2 (MU-MIMO) for the AMD chips; 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (1x1) and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo for the Intel chips

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2x2) and Bluetooth 4.2 (MU-MIMO) for the AMD chips; 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (1x1) and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo for the Intel chips Dimensions: 14.013 x 9.68 x 0.74 inches

14.013 x 9.68 x 0.74 inches Weight: 4.49 pounds (without the adapter)

4.49 pounds (without the adapter) Battery life: HP estimates up to 12 hours and 45 minutes with mixed use; about 12 hours and 30 minutes of video playback; and up to 8 hours of wireless streaming. Your mileage will vary, especially if you get the 4K super-bright panel. Melissa Riofrio/IDG This is a detail of the "Damascus" etching treatment that will be featured on select HP Envy products. It resembles the homed texture of Damascus-style swords and knife blades.

One other notable feature of the Envy x360 15: a special decorative etching along the back hinge that HP calls “Damascus,” after the high-end swords and blades that sport this texture. It’s a little something that sets it apart from all the other metal-encased laptops, and it looks really cool.

Why this matters: Choice is usually a win for consumers. The opportunity to get a versatile midrange laptop with a true variety of processors is welcome—especially because the AMD versions of the laptop promise similar performance for a little less money.