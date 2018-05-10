Aukey's 8-plug, 6-USB power strip eradicates cable clutter for $30 with this code

We don’t think too much about the cords strewn around our home theaters and desks—until, that is, it comes time to clean off all those dust bunnies or move things around. Then you realize just how awful that mess of cables hidden behind a desk or entertainment center really is.

On Amazon, Aukey is offering a great deal on a power strip that can help organize your tangled cable nest. You can pick-up Aukey’s power strip with eight plugs and six USB Type-A charger ports for $30 today with checkout code FORMOM13. This strip normally sells for $43, and its all-time low on Amazon was $32.50 in March 2017.

[ Further reading: Best surge protector: Reviews and buying advice ]

Aside from its sheer abundance of charging options, the great part about this power strip is the inclusion of Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast-charging technology in the USB ports, though it only works with compatible devices such as the LG G6. Aukey also added its own technology to guard against excessive current and over charging.

Beyond those basics, the power strip also has a five-foot cable extending to hard-to-reach outlets, and bottom mounting slots if you want to put this power strip on the wall.

[Today’s deal: Aukey Powerstrip with eight outlets and 6 USB ports for $30 with code FORMOM13 at Amazon.]