Pay What You Want For This Must-Have Collection of PC Utilities

Tune up your Windows PC, increase security, remove all traces of no-longer-wanted programs, edit, enhance, and archive your photos, secure your data with professional-grade backups, and so much more with this collection of eight industry-standard PC utilities from Ashampoo. Sold separately, the eight apps in the Ashampoo Software Bundle sell for as much as $340, but, for a limited time you can get the entire collection for a small fraction of that, as low as under $15, or 99% off retail.

The eight utilities are:

Burning Studio 19

UnInstaller 7

WinOptimizer 15

Snap 10

Photo Commander 16

Music Studio 7

Backup Pro 11

Privacy Protector

...and you can get them all and set your own price with Pay What You Want. Here's how: You make a bid. If that bid is below the average bid, you don't take home the bundle, but you still get something terrific. If you beat the average price, you'll receive the entire eight-app bundle. If you beat the leader's price, not only do you take home the app bundle, but you'll also be entered into the publisher's gigantic giveaway, and earn a spot on the leader board.

The apps in the Ashampoo Software Bundle are state-of-the-art utilities in their respective categories, and you can Pay What You Want for them. Just beat the average bid—often between $10 and $15, or 99% off retail—and they're yours.