Amazon's most popular Fire tablet is on sale for $40

If you’re looking for a solid tablet that won’t break the bank, Amazon’s most popular tablet, the Fire 7, is on sale today for $40. That’s down from its usual $50, and it’s only ever been cheaper during Black Friday and after the holidays.

The Fire 7 won’t be confused for a swanky iPad but it certainly has some solid features. Its 7-inch screen displays bright colors and sharp contrast. Its 2 MP rear-facing camera records in 720p, while its front-facing VGA camera is great for all your selfies and Skype calls. With the option to expand your storage with a microSD card, space won’t be an issue, and a battery life up to 8 hours on a charge means you’ll be able to use the tablet for quite a while without it powering down.

With Alexa connectivity and free unlimited cloud storage for Amazon content, the Fire 7 gives you access to everything Amazon has to offer, including a wealth of games, apps, movies, TV shows, and music. It has 4 stars out of 5 over more than 30,000 user reviews, with many reviewers pointing out the great quality at its normal price point. It’s always a great affordable tablet, but with this deal, you really can’t go wrong.

If you don’t mind paying more for a high-definition display and four times the internal storage, Amazon’s Fire HD 10 is on sale for $120, a $30 discount off its usual price.

