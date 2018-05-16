What to expect with Microsoft's Windows 10 'Redstone 5' release this fall

With Microsoft’s somewhat underwhelming April 2018 Update and Build developer conference in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to something new: this fall’s Windows 10 feature update, codenamed Redstone 5.

We already know that Microsoft has big plans for Redstone 5, from its new tabbed interface, Sets, to bringing its Timeline feature to more devices. But its recent Insider builds of Windows 10—which have migrated from the ultra-exclusive “Skip Ahead” track to the more mainstream “Fast” builds—offer even more. Let’s take a look at what you can expect.