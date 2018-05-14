Upgrade to HD with the mega-popular Logitech C920 webcam for only $50 today

The ever-popular Logitech C920 webcam is on sale right now for $50, down 50% from its $100 list price. It's not the lowest we've ever seen it, and the C920’s price has been slowly creeping downward since the Logitech C922’s release, but it's still a great deal for one of our favorite webcams—and one we use in our own work.

Mentioned in this article Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam $50.11 MSRP $99.99 See it on Amazon

This webcam comes loaded with features that make it perfect for professional or personal use, including streaming. You'll be able to Skype in full HD 1080p and conduct other video calling at 720p. You can also record in full HD. For strong recording quality, this webcam features a "full HD glass lens with precisely tuned autofocus," automatic low-light correction, and automatic noise reduction via its built-in dual microphones. It also comes with a universal clip to attach the webcam to tripods, laptops, and LCD monitors.

We gave the Logitech C920 webcam 4.5 stars out of 5 for its excellent audio, clear picture, and ability to provide Skype in 1080p. How good is it? So good that we use it to record Brad’s video for The Full Nerd podcast. And while the Logitech C920 is normally on the pricey side, this deal makes it an ever more attractive choice.

[Today’s deal: Logitech C920 webcam for $50 on Amazon.]