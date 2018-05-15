Today only, get an 8GB Radeon RX 580 under $300 for the first time in a long time

Graphics card prices are finally coming back down to Earth. The costly GPU crisis isn't over yet, but things are getting better.

Case in point: today, you can get an 8GB Asus Radeon RX 580 for $290 after rebate from Newegg. This is the first time in a long time that the 8GB version of the card has dipped below $300. Perhaps not-so-coincidentally, Amazon is offering the card at the same $290 price after rebate.

That's the good news. The bad news is you'll have to pay $320 upfront, and then get a $30 rebate card later. Still, if you follow through with the rebate you'll pay the best price for this card in months. Prior to this sale, the cheapest this particular Asus model has sold for on Amazon in 2018 was $360.

Mentioned in this article Asus VG245H 24-inch 1080p FreeSync monitor $149.99 MSRP $199.00 See it on Amazon

When we reviewed the Radeon RX 580 in April 2017 we liked it as a great mid-range option for excellent 1080p gaming and good 1440p gaming, especially when paired with a gameplay-smoothing FreeSync monitor like the 75Hz, 1080p Asus VG245H ($150 on Amazon). It's also a great entry-level card for virtual reality.

Amazon had less than 10 graphics cards in stock at this writing, but it sometimes accepts back orders once stock runs out. The listing indicates more graphics cards on are on the way once stock runs out.

[Today's deal: Asus Radeon RX 580 for $290 with rebate at Newegg and Amazon.]