Save Hundreds On The 2018 Supercharged Cybersecurity Bundle ($30)

Foil hackers and weed out Internet and local network breaches with the 2018 Supercharged Cybersecurity Bundle. With this collection of eBooks and eCourses (10 volumes in all), you'll learn how to shore up Windows and other platforms and coding languages with multiple types of penetration testing, including: Kail Linux, Windows, wireless penetration, Python Web, Metasploit, and more. You'll also learn several other types of cybersecurity, all for (what normally sells for $635.90) $29.99, or 95% off retail.

The 2018 Supercharged Cybersecurity Bundle includes:

Kali Linux 2 Assuring Security by Penetration Testing

Kali Linux 2: Windows Penetration Testing

Mastering Kali Linux Wireless Pentesting

Learning Python Web Penetration Testing

Expert Metasploit Penetration Testing

Building Virtual Pentesting Labs for Advanced Penetration Testing

Practical Mobile Forensics

Learning Python for Forensics

Digital Forensics with Kali Linux

Network Analysis Using Wireshark 2

Very few, if any, more comprehensive cybersecurity collections exist. In addition to Kali Linux 2 training, you'll learn how to install and configure Wireshark 2, one of the leading security applications. You'll focus on Wireshark's core functionalities like Packt Analysis, IP filtering, & protocol filters. In addition, you'll learn digital forensics with both Python and Kali Linux, allowing you to seek out, destroy, and trace penetration intruders back to their source. Few, if any, aspects of cybersecurity are left out, and you pay only $29.99, or 95% off retail.