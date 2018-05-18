Get a sleek Asus laptop with an 8th-gen Core i5 CPU and USB-C for $479 today

Sometimes people buy laptops for its trendy or sleek looks. A lot of times, however, a bigger concern is value. Today, there's a sleek Asus laptop on Amazon that covers both of those bases. The Asus VivoBook F510UA with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 is just $479. This is the all-time low price for this laptop, which has been selling between $510 and $550 in recent months.

The VivoBook features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a quad-core Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of DDR3 RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. It also has a fingerprint reader, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, one USB Type-C port, one USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, one HDMI, and an SD card reader.

The display features a "NanoEdge" ultra-narrow bezel that measures just 0.30-inch. That fits a 15.6-inch display into a 14-inch laptop frame, according to Asus, improving the laptop's portability. The VivoBook measures 0.8 of an inch and weighs in at 3.7 pounds.

Overall, this is a great value for a modern laptop with nice features and plenty of power for everyday tasks. You wouldn't want to try gaming on it or editing a mess of photos, but for most everything else it will do just fine.

[Today's deal: 15.6-inch Asus VivoBook for $479 at Amazon.]