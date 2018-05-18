News

Get a sleek Asus laptop with an 8th-gen Core i5 CPU and USB-C for $479 today

The Asus VivoBook F510UA is $479 on Amazon right now.

Contributor, PCWorld |

asusvivobook
Asus
Sometimes people buy laptops for its trendy or sleek looks. A lot of times, however, a bigger concern is value. Today, there's a sleek Asus laptop on Amazon that covers both of those bases. The Asus VivoBook F510UA with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 is just $479. This is the all-time low price for this laptop, which has been selling between $510 and $550 in recent months.

The VivoBook features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a quad-core Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of DDR3 RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. It also has a fingerprint reader, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, one USB Type-C port, one USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, one HDMI, and an SD card reader.

The display features a "NanoEdge" ultra-narrow bezel that measures just 0.30-inch. That fits a 15.6-inch display into a 14-inch laptop frame, according to Asus, improving the laptop's portability. The VivoBook measures 0.8 of an inch and weighs in at 3.7 pounds.

Overall, this is a great value for a modern laptop with nice features and plenty of power for everyday tasks. You wouldn't want to try gaming on it or editing a mess of photos, but for most everything else it will do just fine.

[Today's deal: 15.6-inch Asus VivoBook for $479 at Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

