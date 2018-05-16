Seagate's massive 8TB external drive is just $140 this week

When it comes to storage, more is always better, but massive amounts of storage generally costs a good chunk of change. Right now, though, Seagate’s 8TB USB 3.0 external hard drive is on sale for $140 on Newegg when you use the discount code EMCPUEU34, a $50 discount from its usual $190 price. The deal is good through May 21.

This hard drive will instantly add a ton of space to your PC by simply plugging it in, with no additional software required. It’s a USB 3.0 drive, though like all USB 3.0 devices, it’s compatible with USB 2.0 ports as well—just at slower speeds.

While we havent tried this hard drive ourselves, it has a rating of four out of five on Newegg, with users pointing to the great price—even before the discount—as a reason to buy. While some users complained that transfer speeds were a bit slow, most agree that the great price and large capacity are worth waiting for.

[Today’s deal: Seagate 8TB USB 3.0 external hard drive for $140 on Newegg with discount code EMCPUEU34.]