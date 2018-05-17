News

Newegg bundles AMD's Ryzen 5 2600 with a 120GB SSD for less than the cost of the CPU

Newegg's selling the Ryzen 5 2600 with a Team Group 2D Nand 120GB SSD for $190 right now.

Contributor, PCWorld |

The SSD deals keep on coming in, but today’s deal is all about processing power with a helping of solid state storage on the side. Newegg’s offering a combo deal right now that bundles AMD’s hot new Ryzen 5 2600 processor with a Team Group 120GB SSD for $190. That’s $10 cheaper than the sticker price of the Ryzen 5 chip, plus you get a $35 SSD thrown in for free.

The Ryzen 5 2600 is part of AMD’s second generation of Ryzen processors. Its bigger cousin, the Ryzen 7 2700X, dethroned Intel’s Core i7-8700K and left us highly impressed. The Ryzen 5 2600 packs six cores and a 3.4GHz clock speed (max. boost of 3.9GHz) with a TDP of 65 watts.

You’ll also get AMD’s Wraith Stealth Cooler in the box. It handles the Ryzen 5 2600’s out of the box performance without breaking a sweat, but if you want to push the CPU further—all Ryzen processors can be overclocked with the right AM4 motherboards—you’ll probably want to invest in a beefier third-party cooler.

As for the SSD itself, it’s nothing fancy. It’s a standard 2.5-inch drive using the SATA III interface. The drive offers read speeds up to 500 megabytes per second, which Team Group says is four times faster than a traditional hard drive. That’s not outstanding performance for an SSD, but if you’ve still been using a mechanical hard drive as your primary storage you’ll notice a significant speed increase. And hey, it’s free.

[Today’s deal: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor and 120GB SSD for $190 at Newegg.]

