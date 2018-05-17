Spigen's R12S Bluetooth Speaker is a downright steal at $10 today

If you want to stream music to an external speaker, there are plenty of options that won’t break your bank. Few, however, are as cheap as Spigen’s R12S Bluetooth Speaker, on sale right now for $10. That’s $40 off it’s retail price, more than half off its average price of $21 on Amazon, and the lowest we’ve seen it.

This speaker works with any Bluetooth-enabled device and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and a mini-SD slot. Its built-in microphone also allows for hands-free calling, and it also features a light, compact design, weighing just 9 ounces and standing just 1.8 inches tall.

While we haven’t tried this speaker ourselves, its 3.8-star rating out of 5 on Amazon are promising for its price point, with many users noting they were pleasantly surprised by the sound quality and ease of use.

The Spigen R12S isn’t the only Bluetooth speaker on sale today. Anker’s highly rated SoundCore is $24 in red or $26 in black, down from an Amazon average of $43. And if you're looking for a more-powerful speaker, check out our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers.

