Get your home ready for summer with $50 off Nest, Ecobee smart thermostats

Smart thermostats are a great way to regulate your home's temperature and control your budget. Right now, two of our top-rated smart thermostats, the Ecobee4 Thermostat with Sensor and the third generation of the Nest Learning Thermostat in white, are both $200, $50 off their list prices on Amazon.

The Ecobee4 is our top pick for smart thermostat and for good reason: It comes with built-in Alexa, it's compatible with practically any smart home device, and it's designed for easy use. It also allows you to place sensors around your house to get the best possible read on its temperature. This deal comes with one included, but you can add more to cover even more space.

The Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) is our runner-up for best smart thermostat. It features a sleek design and is easy to set up. It also learns your schedule and can be adjusted via mobile device from anywhere. If you want to connect other devices, it works with a large selection of Nest smart home products.

While these particular deals are being sold by a third-party seller on Amazon, they include free shipping from a seller with a five-star rating based on 24 reviews over the past 12 months. And $50 off on these top-rated thermostats is too good of a deal to overlook.

[Today's deals: Ecobee4 Thermostat with Sensor andNest Learning Thermostat (3rd gen) for $200 at Amazon]