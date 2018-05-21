The Beats Powerbeats3 wireless headphones are $90 off today

Beats headphones fly off the shelves so quickly that it’s rare to find them at any discount, much less on a huge sale. But today you can get the Powerbeats3 wireless in-ear headphones for just $110 on Amazon, down from the $200 retail price that it rarely wavers from and $40 cheaper than their previous low. Only the shock yellow headphones get such a steep deal; while other colors are also discounted, these are by far the lowest price.

Designed for an active lifestyle, these headphones come with removable wingtips so they’ll stay in place in even the most intense workout. They also have a 12-hour battery life thanks to Apple’s W1 chip, so you’ll be able to use them for multiple workouts without charging, and Fast Fuel functionality provides up to an hour of listening on a five-minute charge. Bluetooth connectivity lets you tune in wirelessly, while water resistance defends against sweat and rain damage.

While we haven’t tried these headphones, they have a decent rating on Amazon, with 3 stars out of 5 over nearly 3,500 user reviews. That’s lower than we normally like to see, with several negative reviews citing reliability issues, but hey—these are Beats headphones at nearly half their typical price. You don’t find that often.

