Acer Nitro 5: We unbox a budget gaming laptop for the rest of us

When we unboxed the Acer Nitro 5 we knew not to expect RGB-lit packaging or a fancy carrying case. This is a budget gaming laptop, and it squeezes every penny of value out of its $750 price.

Start with the CPU: It's an Intel 8th-gen Core i5-8300H, a Coffee Lake CPU with 4 cores and a new bonus: Hyper Threading, which takes advantage of unused CPU resources to boost performance. The CPU comes with 8GB of RAM, and there's another 4GB of memory with the Nvidie GeForce GTX 1050 discrete GPU.

The 1TB SATA HDD is a tough call: Lots of capacity, far less speed than you'd get from an SSD. If you have the extra cash you can pony up for its $850 sibling, which comes with a 256GB SSD and has the space to add another drive.

The rest of the specs include a 15.6-inch, 1920x1080 IPS display, a backlit keyboard, a good selection of ports including USB-C, full HDMI, and even RJ-45 ethernet (using a dropjaw design to fit into the chassis). The laptop is neither small nor light, and its battery lasts just 5.5 hours, but for $750 it checks off a fair number of boxes. Keep an eye out for our full review.