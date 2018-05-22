The Samsung T5, our favorite portable SSD drive, just hit its lowest price ever

For portable external storage, you can’t get much better than Samsung’s T5 portable SSD—and that's why it's our favorite external performance drive. Because of its killer speed and convenient size, this drive is usually a bit of an investment, but right now you can get the 500GB version for $150 on Amazon, good for a 20 percent discount off its $190 MSRP and the lowest price we've seen.

When it comes to external drives, one of the key performance indicators is speed, and this drive is one of the fastest with read-write speeds of up to 540 MB/s. Its sleek, compact design also makes it easy to slip into a pocket or bag, while its outer body is sturdy enough to handle drops up to two meters. For an added layer of security, you can password-protect it with AES 256-bit hardware encryption. This drive is also compatible with a wide range of devices and works with USB 3.0 and 2.0.

We gave this drive a near-perfect 4.5 stars out of 5 for its small, light design and strong performance. But if you're looking for something a little less portable, check out our roundup of the best external drives of 2018.

[Today's deal: Samsung T5 portable SSD for $140 at Amazon.]