Dell and HP have deep Memorial Day discounts on gaming rigs, PCs, and 4K TVs

Memorial Day is almost here, and tech retailers are gearing up with sales before the unofficial summer kick-off arrives. If you’re looking for a new laptop, gaming rig, or maybe a 4K TV, both Dell and HP are offering big sales with good discounts right now. Here are some of our favorites.

HP’s highlights include an HP Omen gaming desktop for $1,200. That’s $200 off HP’s regular price, and for that money you get a 3GHz, quad-core Kaby Lake Intel Core i5-7400, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and a 128GB SSD boot drive. For graphics, it’s packing an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Founders Edition. There’s also a regular desktop for $500 that rocks the same Core i5-7400, 12GB RAM, and a 1TB hard drive.

If desktops aren’t for you, there’s an AMD-based 17z laptop for $350 rocking a 17.3-inch screen with 1600-by-900 resolution, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, an AMD dual-core A9 APU, and Radeon R5 graphics.

On the Dell side, there’s a powerful Alienware gaming laptop for $1450—$300 off the MSRP. It’s got a 2.2 GHz, six-core (with HyperThreading) “Coffee Lake” Core i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, 128GB M.2 SSD boot drive, 1TB Hard drive, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 OC for graphics.

Dell isn’t just about PCs, mind you. The company’s retail site also has a sweet 49-inch 4K HDR TV for $400. On top of that, Dell says it will offer some “doorbusters” on Memorial Day (Monday, May 28) at 11AM, 2PM, and 5PM Eastern.

