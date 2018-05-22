Hands-on: Razer's redesigned Blade is the most powerful 15-inch laptop in town

What's the "smallest" 15.6 gaming laptop around? Razer's answer: The redesigned Blade, announced Tuesday, which measures a mere 0.66-inch tall yet packs in all the gaming performance you need.

Razer said its own measurements show the Blade's a smidge "smaller" than the competition. While we don't care too much about the "who-is-smaller" contest, we do care what's inside, and that's where Razer doesn't scrimp.

Inside you'll find:

An 8th-gen 6-core Core i7-8750H

15.6-inch screen that's either 1920x1080 at 144Hz or 3840x2160. Both are IPS and factory color-calibrated

GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q or GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q

512GB PCIe SSD (up to 2TB)

Up to 32GB of DDR4/2667 RAM

Thunderbolt 3

Per-key lit keyboard

The base model with a Core i7-8750H, GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p 60Hz panel will cost $1,899. The top-end 4K touch version with 16GB of RAM, 512GB and GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q will set you back a smooth $2,899.

The screen slims down

The obvious change for those who've seen the previous version is the screen. The previous Blade packed in a 14-inch panel with huge bezels that looked about as fashionable as acid-washed jeans and white high-tops.

The new Blade features a 15.6-inch screen using the au courant bezel-less look. Also updated for the cool kids is the entire body: While the 14-inch Blade had rounded edges, the new one has angular lines.

The chassis accommodates a bigger battery, too—80 watt hours, vs. 70 watt hours in the 14-inch Blade. A massive vapor chamber also helps pull heat out of the body, the company said.

All the hardware does weigh a bit more, though. The new Razer Blade with the FHD screen will weigh about 4.56 pounds (vs. the older version's 4.10 pounds). The 4K touch version will push the weight up to 4.73 pounds (vs. the older Razer Blade's 4.25 pounds).