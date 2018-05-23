Our favorite Kindle reader, the Paperwhite, is on sale for 25 percent off today

Amazon’s Kindles are among the best ways to read without lugging around physical copies of all your favorite books and magazines, and if you’re looking to try one for yourself, today's your lucky day—our favorite e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite, is on sale now for $90, its lowest price since Black Friday and down 25 percent from its $120 list price.

The Kindle Paperwhite comes packed with plenty of killer features. It’s light and sleek, perfect to take with you on a long trip. Its screen is designed for a variety of light conditions, with its non-reflective coating helping avoid a glare in sunlight and its built-in front light helping avoid tiring your eyes in the dark. It also has a robust battery life, with up to six weeks of reading on a single charge, and it also gives you access to Amazon’s huge online store over Wi-Fi (free cellular connectivity will cost you an extra $100), so you’ll be able to download tons of content with ease.

We gave the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (3rd generation) 4.5 stars out of 5, noting that it “delivers the best value of any e-reader.” We love it for its comfortable size, shape, and text style and its high-resolution display, as well as all the many features it provides. To compare it with the rest of Amazon's e-reader offerings, check out our roundup of the best Kindles of 2018.

[Today's deal: The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $90 on Amazon.com]