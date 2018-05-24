Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Get SelectTV, The World's Largest Entertainment Library, For Just $29.99

Instead of alternative online programming, and in order to save money, an increasing number of people are cutting their conventional cable TV cable. An on-demand service, you get as many as  300,000+ TV episodes (250,000 free) and 200,000 movies (10,000 free), plus unlimited video on demand from any of your devices—a complete one-year subscription for $19, or 36% off retail.

In addition, the SelectTV by FreeCast: One-Year Subscription has included the two following bonuses: 

  •  A free HD Antenna (shipping not included) available from SelectTV post-purchase 
  • A Bonus Entertainment Bundle: Enjoy 9 free months of combined Free Trials of premium services including HBONow, Showtime, Netflix, Hulu, CBS All-Access, SlingTV, and Amazon Prime Video 

As recently featured in USA Today, Forbes, The Huffington Post, Inc., Yahoo! Finance, and Digital Trends, you get access to a massive collection of TV shows, movies, live channels, radio stations and more from over 150 countries. You can streamline your options with a Pay-Per-View deal Finder, and enjoy over 2,000 curated channels, with the latest episodes from top networks, as well as classic TV from the last 50 years. If that's not enough, you can also stream over 50,000 world radio stations and play thousands of free online games: Arcade, Puzzle, Multi-Player, Sports, Casino and more.

In addition to the one-year for $19 (36% off), you can also get three years for $29 (was $89.97) or 67% off, and a lifetime subscription for $59 (was $149.95) or 60% off.

 

