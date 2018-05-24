Start playing in comfort! Amazon's selling a leather gaming chair for $68

Anyone who spends even a few hours a week PC gaming needs a comfortable chair. While console gamers usually sprawl out on a couch, we the gamers of the PC are often stuck with office chairs unless we’re willing to shell out hundreds of dollars. Today, Amazon’s got a deal that will let you game like a pro without paying like a sucker.

The Essentials by OFM racing-style leather gaming chair in red is $68.84 right now. That’s $21 off its most recent price, and about the same amount you’d pay for a regular desk chair.

This chair features a swivel seat that has contoured, segmented padding, a padded headrest, and padded arms. It’s height adjustable and has a recline control arm—because falling backwards out of your chair is embarrassing when you’re live on Twitch. The arm rests also flip up if you need more elbow room to take on that boss troll, zombie army, or what have you.

The chair is made of SofThread leather, which is recycled leather that's bonded together. Most buyers seem happy with their chair, which has a 4.2 average rating (out of 5) across more than 725 reviews, though some complain that the material cracks and peels after a few months. The chair does come with a limited lifetime warranty, but that doesn’t cover “normal wear and tear,” which might include cracking and peeling.

[Today’s deal: Red, racing-style leather gaming chair for $68.84 at Amazon.]