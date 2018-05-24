Amazon's one-day Caseology sale can protect your iPhone or Galaxy S9 for $10

High-end phones are a major investment, and a good case helps you protect that investment. If you’re looking to guard your phone from the wear and tear of daily abuse, you’re in luck—a ton of Caseology cases are on sale for up to 30% off on Amazon today.

The cases on offer come in a variety of styles and colors—from the textured Parallax to the smooth, clear Skyfall—and are designed for the Galaxy S9 and iPhone 7, 8, and X. Though there’s some price variation, they’re all around $10 or $11. Among them, you’ll find plenty of dual-layer, military-grade protection to guard against even hard drops. You’ll also find cutouts for easy button access.

All these cases are pretty popular om Amazon, with user reviews ranging from the hundreds to the thousands, and there’s something they all have in common—high ratings and lots of positive reviews. If you’d like to explore even more options, check out our guides to some of the best Galaxy S9, iPhone 8, and iPhone X cases around. Most cost quite a bit more than these discounted Caseology cases, though.

[Today’s deal: Up to 30 percent off Caseology phone cases at Amazon.]