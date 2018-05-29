Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are among the most popular headphones on the market, and for good reason—they’ve got deep, bass-heavy sound and come in an array of hip colors. But all that coolness doesn’t come cheap. So, if you’ve been waiting for the price to drop, today’s the day to buy them. Amazon is selling the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones in numerous colors for less than $200 down from the $300 MSRP and the lowest we’ve ever seen them.

These on-ear headphones are designed for comfort, with adjustable cushioned ear cups. They’re also light, weighing less than 8 ounces, and fold up to take with you wherever you go and come in a variety of colors, many of which are on sale for $197, including black, silver, white, gold, and rose gold.

Of course, looks aren't everything, and these headphones don’t disappoint in the sound department either. The acoustics are right in line with the quality Beats is known for, with excellent acoustics and amplified bass. Even better, you won’t have to worry about running out of battery—a full charge provides up to 40 hours of battery life, while Fast Fuel charging will give you up to 3 hours of listening on a five-minute charge.

While we haven’t tried the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones ourselves, Amazon users seem to love them. Right now they have a user rating of 4.1 stars out of 5 with more than 3,000 reviews.

This story, "Rock out with a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for less than $200" was originally published by Macworld .