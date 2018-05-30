Bethesda reveals Fallout 76

"Please Stand By." The familiar Fallout crawl went up on a Twitch stream yesterday, as Bethesda began to tease something related to the series. And tease, and tease, and tease. For nearly 24 hours, nothing really happened—there was a bobblehead, a Vault Boy puppet, all sorts of weirdness.

But the stunt culminated this morning in the reveal of Fallout 76. Pretty shocking—I had my money on a 10-year-anniversary remaster of Fallout 3 personally, not an entirely new game. Take a look:

Now the question is: What kind of game? Is it in fact a new Fallout proper, similar to Fallout: New Vegas last generation? On the surface that's certainly what it appears to be. Those assets definitely look like Fallout 4 assets, so a full-on Fallout set around the mysterious Vault 76 could be one solution.

The teaser's so light on detail though, it could really be anything. Some sort of Sims-esque Vault construction game? A Fallout battle royale? Give me a genre, you could probably make a case for it.

We'll know more soon, of course. Bethesda's E3 press conference is scheduled for June 10, less than two weeks from now, and I expect we'll get some much-needed answers there. Stay tuned—or please stand by, you might say.