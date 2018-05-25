Best Buy's selling an Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for a ludicrously low $600

Just last month we were singing about the wonders of laptop price drops to make room for the latest generation of Intel Core chips. Now the price on one of our favorite laptops from that roundup is even lower.

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is $600 at Best Buy right now. Last month, we were excited when the price hit $700, which is where the Amazon price still is. You almost never see gaming laptops selling this cheaply.

For that $600 you get a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 8GB of memory, a 256GB solid state drive, and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. The processor is a quad-core, 2.5GHz "Kaby Lake" Core i5-7300HQ.

The processor and the GPU make this a solid choice for 1080p gaming at medium to high graphics settings. If you want to game on a bigger screen, this laptop also has an HDMI out port (though a 4K TV would make the GTX 1050 Ti GPU beg for mercy). The SSD doesn't leave much room for games, but if you are using Steam with its cloud saves switching out games isn't so bad.

The Nitro 5 is also relatively light for a gaming laptop at 5.95 pounds. That's over the typical "comfortable for transport" maximum of 5 pounds, but for a gaming laptop, it's a pretty good weight.

[Today's deal: Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for $600 at Best Buy.]