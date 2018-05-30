The notch-less V35 ThinQ adds more confusion to LG’s crowded flagship phones

The G7 ThinQ might not even be on shelves yet, but LG is already hawking another new smartphone, with premium specs, high-end materials, and flagship features. And this one doesn't have a notch.

LG is calling its new phone the V35 ThinQ, and it's the third V phone in less than a year. First there was the V30 back in August, then the V30S ThinQ that hit shelves last month. Now we have the V35, which is something of a mashup of the V30S and the G7, bringing the latest specs to the V30's notch-less OLED screen.

Confused? You should be. With the V35, LG is now selling four phones all costing upwards of $800 with 6-inch screens and dual cameras. If you've been paying attention to LG at all this year, the V35's specs will seem quite familiar:

Display: 6-inch 18:9 QHD+ OLED, 2880 x 1440, 538 ppi

6-inch 18:9 QHD+ OLED, 2880 x 1440, 538 ppi Dimensions: 151.6 x 75.4 x 7.37mm

151.6 x 75.4 x 7.37mm Processor: Snapdragon 845

Snapdragon 845 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 64GB

64GB Rear camera: Dual 16MP f/1.6 + f/1.9 107-degree wide-angle

Dual 16MP f/1.6 + f/1.9 107-degree wide-angle Front Camera: 8MP, f/1.9'

8MP, f/1.9' Battery: 3,300mAh

3,300mAh Colors: Black, gray

Now compare that with the LG G7, which hits shelves on Friday:

Display: 6.1-inch 19.5:9 LCD, 1440 x 3120, 564 ppi

6.1-inch 19.5:9 LCD, 1440 x 3120, 564 ppi Dimensions: 153.2 x 71.9. x 7.9mm

153.2 x 71.9. x 7.9mm Processor: Snapdragon 845

Snapdragon 845 RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB

64GB Rear camera: Dual 16MP f/1.6 + f/1.9 107-degree wide-angle

Dual 16MP f/1.6 + f/1.9 107-degree wide-angle Front Camera: 8MP, f/1.9

8MP, f/1.9 Battery: 3,000mAh

3,000mAh Colors: Gray, black, blue, red

But wait there's more! Here's the LG V30S, which only landed in stores last month:

Display: 6-inch 18:9 OLED, 1440 x 2880, 537 ppi

6-inch 18:9 OLED, 1440 x 2880, 537 ppi Dimensions: 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 mm

151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 mm Processor: Snapdragon 835

Snapdragon 835 RAM: 5GB

5GB Storage: 128GB/256GB

128GB/256GB Rear camera: Dual 16MP f/1.6 + 13MP f/1.9 127-degree wide-angle

Dual 16MP f/1.6 + 13MP f/1.9 127-degree wide-angle Front Camera: 5MP, f/2.2

5MP, f/2.2 Battery: 3,300mAh

3,300mAh Colors: Black, gray

Now pretend that you're a customer and decide which one you want to buy. Even if you remove the V30S for having last-year's processor, the choice isn't an easy one: Do you go for the extra RAM and internal storage? Is the added 300mAh of battery worth it? Do you want the widest possible angle on your camera? Do colors matter?

Eenie, meenie, miney...

So, let's break it down. The biggest difference between the V35 and the G7 is the screen. In addition to not having the G7's notch, the V35 carries over the V30's OLED screen, which had its issues. The G7, on the other hand, has an LCD screen, so the blacks aren't as deep as they are on the V35. While they're both Quad HD screens, the G7 has a taller aspect ratio fur to the notch as well as a Super Bright Mode that ups the nits to over 1,000, a feature that isn't on the V35.

You'll get 50 percent more RAM on the V35 as well (6GB vs 4GB), but the Boombox Speaker, which uses the phone's internal space as an amplifier, remains exclusive to the G7. However, wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, and the Quad DAC are available on all three phones. The V35 even picks up the G7's support for DTS-X virtual surround sound. The V35 doesn't have the new power or dedicated Google Assistant button, but it does have super far-field voice recognition for "Alexa" and

"Hey Google" commands.

Otherwise, the phones are pretty much the same. Despite the orientation of the lens (the V35's dual camera system is mounted horizontally while the G7's is vertical) I can't find any differences in wither the front or rear cameras, so you'll get the excellent Super Bright Camera for extreme low-light situations, the AI Cam, and an adjustable Portrait Mode.

The LG V35 will be available through AT&T beginning June 8, and LG will also be selling an unlocked Google Fi-compatible version. Pricing has not been announced, but the G7 and V30 both retail for about $750.