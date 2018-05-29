News

Logitech's booming MX Sound 2.0 Bluetooth PC speakers are $70 today, 30 percent off

The bass is a little heavy, but at $70 these Logitech MX Sound 2.0 speakers are totally worth it.

Contributor, PCWorld

logitech mx sound primary
Logitech
Audio is a crucial, yet often unappreciated part of computing. Processor power and graphics goodies may get all the headlines, but if the sound sucks, so does the general experience, no matter if you're gaming, watching a movie, or just listening to music. Today, Amazon's got a good deal on a decent pair of Bluetooth speakers.

The Logitech MX Sound 2.0 speakers are $70 right now, which is $30 cheaper than usual. We reviewed these speakers in December, and while we found them a bit too bass-heavy, they're good for the price. At $30 off, they're more than worth it.

[ Further reading: The best budget computer speakers: Surprisingly sound choices for $100 or less ]

The MX Sound 2.0 speakers feature Logitech's Easy-Switch technology meaning you can toggle between two connected devices at once. The speakers connect to each other with a 3.5mm cable and measure 6.3-by-6.3-by-3.8-inches.

They feature 24 watts of peak power, and we found that the speakers delivered "rich sound with clearly defined stereo separation." The only drawback was that the bass was a little too heavy and muddied up the sound a bit, but the heavy thump they deliver can actually be a satisfying positive if you're into gaming or booming movies and music.

[Today's deal: MX Sound 2.0 Bluetooth speakers for $70 at Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

