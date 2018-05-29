Logitech's booming MX Sound 2.0 Bluetooth PC speakers are $70 today, 30 percent off

Audio is a crucial, yet often unappreciated part of computing. Processor power and graphics goodies may get all the headlines, but if the sound sucks, so does the general experience, no matter if you're gaming, watching a movie, or just listening to music. Today, Amazon's got a good deal on a decent pair of Bluetooth speakers.

The Logitech MX Sound 2.0 speakers are $70 right now, which is $30 cheaper than usual. We reviewed these speakers in December, and while we found them a bit too bass-heavy, they're good for the price. At $30 off, they're more than worth it.

The MX Sound 2.0 speakers feature Logitech's Easy-Switch technology meaning you can toggle between two connected devices at once. The speakers connect to each other with a 3.5mm cable and measure 6.3-by-6.3-by-3.8-inches.

They feature 24 watts of peak power, and we found that the speakers delivered "rich sound with clearly defined stereo separation." The only drawback was that the bass was a little too heavy and muddied up the sound a bit, but the heavy thump they deliver can actually be a satisfying positive if you're into gaming or booming movies and music.

[Today's deal: MX Sound 2.0 Bluetooth speakers for $70 at Amazon.]