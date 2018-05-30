Newegg's selling a 500W Cooler Master 80 Plus Bronze certified power supply for only $17.60

Power, unlimited power is great for taking over a galaxy, but to run a standard gaming PC you probably only need 500 watts or so. Today, we’ve got a heck of a deal for budget-conscious gamers and other desktop PC users looking for a solid power supply. Newegg’s selling the Cooler Master MWE Bronze 500 Watt 80 Plus power supply for $17.60.

To get that price you’ll have to string together a promo code with a $20 mail-in rebate, but in the end you’ll get a great deal. The upfront cost will be $37.59 after applying promo code 529CBGDS05.

[ Further reading: How to pick the best PC power supply ]

The sale lasts until Monday, but we’re not sure if the promo code will stick around that long. But even if the code disappears, a $27 total after rebate is still a great deal when you consider that 500W 80 Plus Bronze power supplies like this usually run around $50.

This is a non-modular PSU, meaning you can’t remove unused power cords, but hey, you’re getting some quality power for under $20. The power supply has a quiet 120mm fan with sealed bearings and better quality capacitors for a longer overall lifespan. In standby mode, the PSU consumes no more than 0.5 watts, Cooler Master says.

[Today’s deal: Cooler Master MWE Bronze 500 Watt 80 Plus power supply for $17.60 at Newegg.]