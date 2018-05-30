News

Newegg's selling a 500W Cooler Master 80 Plus Bronze certified power supply for only $17.60

Newegg's got a great deal on a Cooler Master 500W PSU if you don't mind dealing with promo codes and mail-in rebates.

Contributor, PCWorld |

coolermaster500w
Cooler Master
More like this

Power, unlimited power is great for taking over a galaxy, but to run a standard gaming PC you probably only need 500 watts or so. Today, we’ve got a heck of a deal for budget-conscious gamers and other desktop PC users looking for a solid power supply. Newegg’s selling the Cooler Master MWE Bronze 500 Watt 80 Plus power supply for $17.60.

To get that price you’ll have to string together a promo code with a $20 mail-in rebate, but in the end you’ll get a great deal. The upfront cost will be $37.59 after applying promo code 529CBGDS05.

[ Further reading: How to pick the best PC power supply ]

The sale lasts until Monday, but we’re not sure if the promo code will stick around that long. But even if the code disappears, a $27 total after rebate is still a great deal when you consider that 500W 80 Plus Bronze power supplies like this usually run around $50.

This is a non-modular PSU, meaning you can’t remove unused power cords, but hey, you’re getting some quality power for under $20. The power supply has a quiet 120mm fan with sealed bearings and better quality capacitors for a longer overall lifespan. In standby mode, the PSU consumes no more than 0.5 watts, Cooler Master says.

[Today’s deal: Cooler Master MWE Bronze 500 Watt 80 Plus power supply for $17.60 at Newegg.]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon