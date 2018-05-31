The WD Black 3D, our favorite NVMe SSD, drops under $100 in an unprecedented sale

If you absolutely, positively need the fastest storage possible, few options topple the blistering speed of an NVMe SSD. There’s just one problem: The cutting-edge, gumstick-sized drives typically cost far more than hard drives and even standard SATA SSDs. But not today. As part of Amazon’s huge one-day PC hardware sale, the 250GB Western Digital Black 3D—our favorite NVMe SSD—is available for $93.49, a $26.50 discount from its usual $120 cost.

The 500GB model is also on sale for its lowest price ever. At $200, it’s about $30 off its usual price.

The WD Black 3D delivers most of the performance of Samsung’s lauded “Pro” NVMe drives, but at a fraction of the cost—so much so that Samsung released its new 970 Pro and 970 EVO drives at lower prices than originally announced to compensate. This blazing-fast drive is a heck of a deal at full price, and even more so at 25 percent off.

Make sure your rig can run an NVMe drive before you invest in this, though, as it’s a relatively new technology. Computers and motherboards running AMD Ryzen chips or Intel chips from the 6th-gen “Skylake” era onward should handle it just fine though. Check out the “What you need to know about NVMe setup” section of our best SSDs guide for more info if you’re unsure whether your system is compatible.

Don’t dilly-dally though. Amazon’s big PC hardware sale lasts today alone, and at the time of writing, you only have 15 hours to grab our favorite NVMe SSD for $93.49. If you’ve been toying with the idea of a storage upgrade, this is the time to bite the bullet.