The powerful PC hardware of Computex 2018

CES may be where technological dreams and inspirations spring forth, but Computex is where those ideas get real. It’s one of the biggest PC-centric shows year-in and year-out, where vendors reveal the tangible, physical hardware that will appear on store shelves in time for the crucial holiday season. This is where you’ll find the pulse of the PC industry.

So what did we learn at Computex 2018? Gaming is on fire. The core chips at the heart of PCs are growing stronger to satiate the hunger for more power, and for folks who like to show off their pricey PCs, you can get RGB LEDs on pretty much everything. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for the coolest hardware we saw at Computex 2018, and be sure to check out our separate slideshow of the wildest custom PCs of the show.