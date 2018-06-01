Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 54: Computex predictions, a self-cooled headset, memory that never forgets

Welcome to the future

The Full Nerd
Computex predictions, Optane RAM, cooled HP headset, and Q&A | The Full Nerd Ep. 54
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics. On today's show we cover Optane persistent memory, an active cooled pair of headphones from HP, and give you our Computex predictions!
Computex predictions, Optane RAM, cooled HP headset, and Q&A | The Full Nerd Ep. 54
In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray gaze into their crystal balls to make Computex 2018 predictions, since the annual PC-centric trade kicks off next week—but only after talking about some new hardware that fixes age-old problems first. On tap:

Witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 54 on YouTube (toss us a follow while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

