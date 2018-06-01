The Full Nerd ep. 54: Computex predictions, a self-cooled headset, memory that never forgets

In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray gaze into their crystal balls to make Computex 2018 predictions, since the annual PC-centric trade kicks off next week—but only after talking about some new hardware that fixes age-old problems first. On tap:

Intel’s Optane DC Persistent Memory

HP’s Mindframe gaming headset with active thermoelectric coolers (TEC) integrated into the ear cups

Computex predictions for Intel, AMD, Nvidia, RGB, and more

Witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 54 on YouTube (toss us a follow while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to the Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Stitcher, Google Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. Be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!