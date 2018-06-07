SLIDESHOW

Behold Computex 2018's wildly inventive custom PC rigs

Spiders and airplanes and Battlebots, oh my!

PCWorld
cool pc 4
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

The cutting edge of PCs

Computex is the preeminent trade show for the PC industry, a mid-year extravaganza when all the major hardware makers trot out the hot new gear they’ll have on sale during the crucial holiday season. Of course, all of those fancy, fresh components need to look as sexy as possible to stand out from the crowd—and that makes Computex a standout show for gloriously over-the-top modded PCs as well.

Wildly inventive rigs glisten throughout the crowded halls and booths of Computex. We kept our cameras handy to show you some of the most jaw-dropping custom PCs we found.

battlebot amd
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

Battlebot

This wild Battlebot rig wants to make sure you know what show you're attending.

project inception
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

Inception Project

The show's "Inception Project" is a massive wall of powerful, glittering PCs, all running on a single liquid-cooling loop. It's like the Human Centipede of computers.

car mod
Dan Masaoka/IDG

Hot rod

This might look like a hot rod, but it's actually a mining cart: This custom PC was built to show off cryptocurrency mining hardware.

cool pc 8
Dan Masaoka/IDG

Tiny Viper

This arachnid-like PC was created by modder Bykski. It's made us reconsider our deep-seated revulsion to liquid-cooled spiderbots.

inwin concept case
Dan Masaoka/IDG

InWin

InWin's wild metallic concept case sure is a sight to behold—but don't expect it to become an actual product you can buy.

gskill pc
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

Hot rod redux

Speaking of hot rods, check out this gleaming build at the G.Skill booth.

gskill pc 2
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

Hot rod redux, redux

Here's a look under the hood!

dsc07306
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

Under the sea

Hey, it’s a PC in a fish tank at Gigabyte’s booth—complete with living, breathing fish above it!

cool pc 5
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

ROG raiders

This pirate PC should've been playing Sea of Thieves. C'mon, Asus!

derbauer evaporation pc
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

Underwater and airtight

While we're on the aquatic theme, this nifty build by legendary modder de8auer was at the G.Skill booth. Immersed PCs aren't anything new, but this one isn't simply dipped in non-reactive mineral oil. It uses 3M Novec cooling fluid that evaporates if it isn't sealed. So the entire machine is made air-tight...

derbauer evaporation pc 2
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

The roiling sea

...and the CPU just boils the liquid off. It turns into a gas, which then hits a liquid cooler on top, which turns it back into a liquid that drips back in—like a gigantic self-contained phase-change cooler. Now that’s badass.

cool pc 2
Mark Hachman/IDG

Light show

Staring into this is almost hypnotic.

pc terrarium
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

Through the looking glass

This wild rig is like a more polished version of iBuyPower's Project Snowblind. There's an LCD panel in the case window that can display different images.

pc terrarium 2
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

Through the looking glass, part 2

Now it's a bird!

thermaltake 3
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

Thermaltake mod masters

Thermaltake, as usual, was showing off the winners of a massive modding contest, all of which were built around the bones of the company's Core P90 case. The third-place winner was created by Siwasak Sirisomboon.

thermaltake runner up
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

Thermaltake mod masters runner-up

The impressive runner-up in Thermaltake's contest got its wings from modding maestro Suchao Prowphong...

thermaltake winner
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

Thermaltake mod master champion

...while the winner comes from Jesse Palacio's workbench.

cool pc 7
Dan Masaoka/IDG

Open wide

Several particularly impressive mods relied on open-air cases. We love the way this one integrates the cooling channels into the panel.

gskill jpmodified
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

Even wider

This nifty open-air build at G.Skill's booth doesn't even bother with a protective panel, on the other hand.

zotac immerse 1
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

Zotac's immersed PC

Zotac had a somewhat more traditional immersed PC on show.

zotac immerse 2
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

Into the depths

Most underwater PCs completely immerse the parts in mineral oil, so the half-full (hey, I'm an optimist) design of Zotac's PC really helps it stand out. 

tracer mod
Dan Masaoka/IDG

Look out world! Tracer's here

Gaming-themed PC mods were a trend at Computex. This one evokes Overwatch's Tracer.

corsair pc
Dan Masaoka/IDG

The battle continues!

A Corsair event had some Overwatch rigs, too. Here's one based on Mercy...

corsair pc 2
Dan Masaoka/IDG

Do I have your attention yet?

...and another dedicated to Reinhardt.

corsair pc 3
Dan Masaoka/IDG

Little light

Another Corsair rig, built in a Carbide Spec case, showcased Destiny 2 instead. Or at least its front panel did.

asrock pcs
Mark Hachman/IDG

Sweet rigs

Sweet custom rigs were everywhere at ASRock's booth.

cool pc 3
Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

ASRock

Here's another one. More PCs should be circles!

cool pc
Mark Hachman/IDG

Champion pedigree

Before it made the trip to Computex, Yong Un Kim's masterpiece was displayed at Intel's showcase at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics. We'd say it's gold medal-worthy. 

tatooist keyboard
Dan Masaoka/IDG

Finish work

Finally, exotic cases aren't the only impressive PC swag you'll find. This stunning keyboard features caps inspired by tattoo designs.

