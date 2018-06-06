Hands on: The MSI GF63 is a gaming laptop with a pretty nice price

The MSI GF63 is the answer for budget gamers who’ve loved the company’s fancier products from afar. The GF63 will cost about $999 when it ships in June or July. That's a good price for a gaming laptop, especially with MSI's pedigree, and we got to try it out at Computex in Taipei.

GF63 features and specs

The GF63’s specs include:

CPU: 6-core, 8th-gen Intel Core parts, probably Core i5 and Core i7

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB of GDDR5 RAM

Display: 15.6-inch, 1920x1080 with IPS-like technology, and nice, thin bezels

Keyboard: Single-color backlighting (red—how did you guess?)

Ports: Ethernet, one USB-C, three USB-A

Expandability: There's a free M.2 2.5-inch drive bay (though the back panel looked like it'd be a bit of work to open up)

Weight: Hefting it, it felt like four pounds or so, not bad.

Sure, for this price, there are some things you're not going to get. You're not going to get 16 million colors. The laptop's lid is aluminum, but the rest felt like plastic. We didn't see an HDMI port. But if you want to play games, your priorities are clear, and the GF63 focuses on what's important.