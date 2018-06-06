Hands on: The MSI GF63 is a gaming laptop with a pretty nice price

News

MSI GF63: A gaming laptop that won't break the bank
MSI's GF63 laptop lets you game on the go with enough money leftover to actually be able to go out.
The MSI GF63 is the answer for budget gamers who’ve loved the company’s fancier products from afar. The GF63 will cost about $999 when it ships in June or July. That's a good price for a gaming laptop, especially with MSI's pedigree, and we got to try it out at Computex in Taipei. 

GF63 features and specs

The GF63’s specs include: 

  • CPU: 6-core, 8th-gen Intel Core parts, probably Core i5 and Core i7
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB of GDDR5 RAM
  • Display: 15.6-inch, 1920x1080 with IPS-like technology, and nice, thin bezels
  • Keyboard: Single-color backlighting (red—how did you guess?)
  • Ports: Ethernet, one USB-C, three USB-A
  • Expandability: There's a free M.2 2.5-inch drive bay (though the back panel looked like it'd be a bit of work to open up)
  • Weight: Hefting it, it felt like four pounds or so, not bad. 

Sure, for this price, there are some things you're not going to get. You're not going to get 16 million colors. The laptop's lid is aluminum, but the rest felt like plastic. We didn't see an HDMI port. But if you want to play games, your priorities are clear, and the GF63 focuses on what's important. 

