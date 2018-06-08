News

Intel's limited edition 5GHz Core i7-8086K goes on sale to celebrate the 8086's 40th anniversary

Happy birthday, 8086 and x86!

Senior Editor, PCWorld |

8086 old 8086k new
Intel
More like this

As promised, Intel’s limited edition Core i7-8086K hit the streets on Friday, showing up at Newegg, Amazon, and Best Buy for $425.

The Core i7-8086K was christened to honor the 40th anniversary of Intel’s legendary 8086, the processor that introduced the x86 architecture that’s still powering PCs today. But despite the nostalgic name, the Core i7-8086K is one of the most advanced CPUs in Intel’s arsenal. It’s essentially a faster binned version of the Core i7-8700K flagship ($350 on Amazon), already the best no-holds-barred gaming CPU—and the 8086K is the first Intel chip capable of breaking the 5GHz barrier out of the box, with no exotic overclocking needed. (Though we definitely encourage it for a CPU like this!)

The Intel Core i7-8086K packs 6 cores and 12 threads running at between 4GHz and 5GHz, compatible with standard Intel 300-series motherboards. (You’ll want a Z370 board if you plan to overclock it.) You’ll also need to bring your own CPU cooler, as K-series chips don’t ship with any cooling in the box.

8086k box Intel

This is a limited edition part, so be sure to head to  Newegg, Amazon, or Best Buy ASAP if you’ve got your eyes on one. Don’t have $425 to plunk down on a cutting-edge processor tinged with nostalgia? You might still be able to get your hands on one. Intel is giving away 8,086 of the processors around the globe, but you have to act fast—the sweepstakes is only open until 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on June 8.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Senior editor Brad Chacos covers gaming and graphics for PCWorld, and runs the morning news desk for PCWorld, Macworld, Greenbot, and TechHive. He tweets too.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon