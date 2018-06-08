The massive 1TB Samsung 860 EVO, our favorite SSD, is on sale for $248—over $50 off

These deeply discounted SSD prices keep catching our eye. Today we’ve got a deal on a drive that won our highest accolades. Samsung’s 1TB 860 EVO is just $248 at Amazon right now. That’s the lowest price yet for this SSD, which retails for $300. (Prices hovered around $270 throughout May, however.)

The Samsung 860 EVO is PCWorld’s current choice as the “best SSD for most people.” It’s simply the best mashup of price, performance, and capacity that we’ve seen so far. It also doesn’t hurt that the 860 EVO is backed by a five-year warranty and Samsung's superb Magician SSD software.

The 860 EVO is a standard 2.5-inch SSD. It promises sequential read speeds of up to 500 megabytes per second, and write speeds up to 520MB/s.

If you’re still running your PC on a hard drive, upgrading to an SSD is the single best upgrade you can give your computer. The difference in performance is immediately apparent, and quite frankly you’ll never want to go back to a spinning hard drive again. Plus, with 1TB of capacity, you’ll get the speed and enough capacity for most of your files—unless you’re gaming at 4K resolution. In which case, you’ve got enough space for a game or three. (I’m kidding. Mostly.)

[Today’s deal: Samsung 860 Evo for $248.01 at Amazon.]