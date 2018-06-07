MSI's App Player will appeal to cheaters everywhere. It creates a virtualized Android environment on your PC so you can, say, play mobile games...with some clear control advantages over your friends playing on their pathetic phones. After all, the goal of gaming is to make other people feel bad, and the App Player makes it even easier to do so. That is, assuming you play well yourself. We checked it out at Computex in Taipei.
Hands on: MSI's App Player lets you crush mobile gamers
Crush your pathetic, phone-using rivals.
