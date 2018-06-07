News

Hands on: MSI's App Player lets you crush mobile gamers

Crush your pathetic, phone-using rivals.

Executive Editor, PCWorld |

MSI's App Player is the Cheater Mode you need to make mobile gamers feel bad
Gordon finds a dark purpose for MSI's App Player at Computex 2018: Play mobile games virtually on your PC, and crush the suckers playing on their stupid phones.
MSI's App Player is the Cheater Mode you need to make mobile gamers feel bad
MSI's App Player will appeal to cheaters everywhere. It creates a virtualized Android environment on your PC so you can, say, play mobile games...with some clear control advantages over your friends playing on their pathetic phones. After all, the goal of gaming is to make other people feel bad, and the App Player makes it even easier to do so. That is, assuming you play well yourself. We checked it out at Computex in Taipei. 

