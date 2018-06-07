News

MSI's Prestige PS42 is an ultrabook with a gaming pedigree

It's thin, light, and stuffed with as much performance as possible.

Executive Editor, PCWorld |

Hardware & Accessories
MSI's sleek Prestige PS42 notebook is airy yet powerful
More for you to like:
pho18 059 dellxps15 v1.00 01 10 22.still001
Hands-on with Dell's powerful new XPS 15 Hands-on with Dell's powerful new...
Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 13 Review: The fastest XPS 13 ever Dell XPS 13 Review: The fastest... (3:38)
Acer Predator 21 X
Acer Predator 21 X Review: The biggest, baddest gaming laptop we've ever seen Acer Predator 21 X Review: The... (9:28)
Ryzen Threadripper
Ryzen Threadripper review Ryzen Threadripper review (16:08)
Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501
Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 Review Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 Review (14:00)
Watch us put together the Lenovo ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One 23 in less than a minute Watch us put together the Lenovo... (1:02)
The Prestige PS42 is only 2.5 lbs. but MSI is planning to load it up with discrete graphics.
MSI's sleek Prestige PS42 notebook is airy yet powerful
More like this

The Prestige PS42 is something new for MSI: A thin, light laptop that isn't expressly for gaming. But MSI is MSI, and you can bet they stuffed as much performance into this laptop as possible. After trying it at Computex in Taipei, here are the specs we know: 

  • CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 Kaby Lake-R 
  • Display: 14-inch, 1920x1080
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce MX150 with 2GB of GDDR5 RAM
  • Chassis material: Aluminum
  • Ports: two USB-A, two USB-C, full HDMI, SD card slot
  • Weight: Hefting it, about 2.5 pounds

But there's a twist: MSI is trying to squeeze in a GTX 1050 before the laptop ships later this year. That would be a feat, so we can't wait to see if they pull it off. 

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

One of founding fathers of hardcore tech reporting, Gordon has been covering PCs and components since 1998.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon