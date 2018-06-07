MSI's Prestige PS42 is an ultrabook with a gaming pedigree

The Prestige PS42 is something new for MSI: A thin, light laptop that isn't expressly for gaming. But MSI is MSI, and you can bet they stuffed as much performance into this laptop as possible. After trying it at Computex in Taipei, here are the specs we know:

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 Kaby Lake-R

Display: 14-inch, 1920x1080

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce MX150 with 2GB of GDDR5 RAM

Chassis material: Aluminum

Ports: two USB-A, two USB-C, full HDMI, SD card slot

Weight: Hefting it, about 2.5 pounds

But there's a twist: MSI is trying to squeeze in a GTX 1050 before the laptop ships later this year. That would be a feat, so we can't wait to see if they pull it off.